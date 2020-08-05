The Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market is expected to grow by $ 20.69 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period
Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the floating liquefied natural gas market and it is poised to grow by $ 20.69 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. Our reports on floating liquefied natural gas market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising global oil and gas consumption, increasing advantages of FLNG and new offshore gas discoveries.
The floating liquefied natural gas market analysis includes processing capacity segment and geographical landscape.
The floating liquefied natural gas market is segmented as below:
By Processing Capacity
large-scale capacity
small-scale capacity
By Geographic Landscapes
North America
MEA
APAC
Europe
South America
This study identifies the increasing use of natural gas in transportation sector as one of the prime reasons driving the floating liquefied natural gas market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling projects and increasing demand for cleaner fuel will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our floating liquefied natural gas market covers the following areas:
Floating liquefied natural gas market sizing
Floating liquefied natural gas market forecast
Floating liquefied natural gas market industry analysis
