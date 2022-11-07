The Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market is expected to grow by $708.98 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market and it is poised to grow by $708.98 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period. Our report on the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost competitiveness of FSRU, increase in offshore gas exploration, and the extensive use of natural gas in the transportation sector.



The floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

â€¢ Power generation

â€¢ Industrial

â€¢ Others



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ North America

â€¢ South America



This study identifies the stabilization of crude oil prices as one of the prime reasons driving the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for cleaner bunker fuel and a drop in CAPEX and deepwater activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market sizing

â€¢ Floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market forecast

â€¢ Floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market vendors that include Angelicoussis Group, BUMI ARMADA BERHAD, BW Group, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co Ltd, Dynagas Ltd., Eni Spa, Excelerate Energy Inc., Exmar NV, Flex LNG Ltd., Golar LNG Ltd., H Energy Group of Companies, Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd., Jaya Samudra Karunia Group, LNG Hrvatska d.o.o, Mitsui and Co. Ltd, OLT Offshore LNG Toscana Spa, SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA, Swan Energy Ltd., Teekay Corp., and Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd. Also, the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



