The global flow chemistry market is expected to reach a market size of USD 2.39 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing focus towards cost effectiveness, safety, and environmental regulations are expected to have a positive impact on the demand over the forecast period.
The flow chemistry involves a continuous flow of chemical processes in order to develop intermediate chemicals that are complex to achieve through the batch manufacturing process. High control over factors such as reaction time, temperature, flow, pumped volumes, and pressure allows increased safety levels in the process.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Petrochemicals accounted for a significant market share and is expected to witness a CAGR of over 9%, in terms of revenue on account of highly favorable conditions for the ethylene and polyethylene manufacturers in North America
Pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period on account of high flexibility in choice of the solvents as well as temperature & pressure conditions, thereby resulting in high purity product
Continuous stirred tank reactor segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2015 to 2025 on account of its high penetration in industrial processing
Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of over 11% from 2016 to 2025 on account of rapidly growing investment in pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing in China and India
The flow chemistry industry in Central & South America is majorly driven by rapid urbanization and rising demand for generic drugs
In February 2016, Chemtrix appointed Central Scientific Commerce as its distributor in Japan in order to facilitate direct reactor sales and customer support to the R&D and production communities in the economy
In November 2015, Biotage AB opened a demonstration & application lab in Sweden which facilitated further research across all the product lines of the company
Grand View Research has segmented the global flow chemistry market on the basis of application, reactor, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals
Academia & Research
Petrochemicals
Others
Reactor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
CSTR
Plug Flow Reactor
Microreactor
Microwave System
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
North America
U.S.
Europe
Germany
UK
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
