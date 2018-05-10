LONDON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flushing Systems Market by Type (Gravity Flush, Dual Flush, Pressure-assisted Flush, Tornado Flush, and Others), Technology (Manual, Sensors, Remote Control, and Waterless Flushing), Installation Type (Surface Technology, Rear Wall Mounting, and Others), and End-User (Residential and Commercial) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023
The global flushing systems market is expected to reach $2,270.47 million in 2023, from $2,719.14 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 2.67% from 2017 to 2023. Flushing systems form an indispensable part of a washroom, for flushing off the waste matter using water or vacuum through a drainage pipe to the disposable area. These systems comprise a water tank, mechanical components, and electronic sensors & parts depending on customers' requirements.
Factors such as advancement of smart bathroom technologies and growth in need to upgrade hygiene & disposal techniques contribute to the growth of flushing systems market. Moreover, continuous technological developments result in a gradual shift in preference from conventional flushing systems to automatic flushing systems among the consumers. In addition, with the introduction of smart bathroom technologies, there has been an increase in desire for trendy and smart bathroom accessories among the consumers. Installation of smart flushing systems gains an increase in traction in the domestic and commercial sector owing to the availability of modernized and digital models.
Most of the countries in Europe and North America are expected to witness moderate demand for flushing systems, owing to increase in rate of home remodeling/renovation of old infrastructures and adoption of newer water saving equipment & technologies. In 2013, European Commission implemented ecological standards for regulating toilets and urinals with respect to water usage in flushes. Earlier, an average toilet consumed about 11 L (2.9 gallons) per flush. However, as per the new guidelines, the maximum urinal flush volume is of 1 L, and maximum toilet flush volume should be 3.5–5 L.
The global flushing systems market is segmented into type technology, installation type, end user, and region. Based on type it is classified into gravity flush, dual flush, pressure-assisted flush, tornado flush, and others. By technology, it is divided into manual, sensor, waterless flushing technology, and remote control. Based on installation type, the market is categorized into surface flush, rear wall mounting, and others. The end users of the industry are broadly divided into residential and commercial. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
Porter's Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Gravity Flush
Dual Flush
Pressure-assisted Flush
Tornado Flush
Others
By Technology
Manual
Sensors
Remote Control
Waterless Flushing
By Installation Type
Surface Flush
Rear Wall Mounting
Others
By End User
Residential
Commercial
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players
Alcaplast, s.r.o.
Gaberit AG
Kazema General Trading LLC
Grohe Limited
Roca Sanitario, S.A.
Sanipex Group
COTTO
SCHELL GmbH & Co. KG
TOTO Ltd.
Wirquin
