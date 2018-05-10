LONDON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flushing Systems Market by Type (Gravity Flush, Dual Flush, Pressure-assisted Flush, Tornado Flush, and Others), Technology (Manual, Sensors, Remote Control, and Waterless Flushing), Installation Type (Surface Technology, Rear Wall Mounting, and Others), and End-User (Residential and Commercial) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023



The global flushing systems market is expected to reach $2,270.47 million in 2023, from $2,719.14 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 2.67% from 2017 to 2023. Flushing systems form an indispensable part of a washroom, for flushing off the waste matter using water or vacuum through a drainage pipe to the disposable area. These systems comprise a water tank, mechanical components, and electronic sensors & parts depending on customers' requirements.



Factors such as advancement of smart bathroom technologies and growth in need to upgrade hygiene & disposal techniques contribute to the growth of flushing systems market. Moreover, continuous technological developments result in a gradual shift in preference from conventional flushing systems to automatic flushing systems among the consumers. In addition, with the introduction of smart bathroom technologies, there has been an increase in desire for trendy and smart bathroom accessories among the consumers. Installation of smart flushing systems gains an increase in traction in the domestic and commercial sector owing to the availability of modernized and digital models.



Most of the countries in Europe and North America are expected to witness moderate demand for flushing systems, owing to increase in rate of home remodeling/renovation of old infrastructures and adoption of newer water saving equipment & technologies. In 2013, European Commission implemented ecological standards for regulating toilets and urinals with respect to water usage in flushes. Earlier, an average toilet consumed about 11 L (2.9 gallons) per flush. However, as per the new guidelines, the maximum urinal flush volume is of 1 L, and maximum toilet flush volume should be 3.5–5 L.



The global flushing systems market is segmented into type technology, installation type, end user, and region. Based on type it is classified into gravity flush, dual flush, pressure-assisted flush, tornado flush, and others. By technology, it is divided into manual, sensor, waterless flushing technology, and remote control. Based on installation type, the market is categorized into surface flush, rear wall mounting, and others. The end users of the industry are broadly divided into residential and commercial. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type

Gravity Flush

Dual Flush

Pressure-assisted Flush

Tornado Flush

Others



By Technology

Manual

Sensors

Remote Control

Waterless Flushing



By Installation Type

Surface Flush

Rear Wall Mounting

Others



By End User

Residential

Commercial



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



Key Market Players

Alcaplast, s.r.o.

Gaberit AG

Kazema General Trading LLC

Grohe Limited

Roca Sanitario, S.A.

Sanipex Group

COTTO

SCHELL GmbH & Co. KG

TOTO Ltd.

Wirquin



