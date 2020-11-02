The Global Foam Tray Market is expected to grow by USD 588.00 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Foam Tray Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the foam tray market and it is poised to grow by USD 588.00 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on foam tray market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing food safety issues, demand for fast food and processed food and rising number of food recalls. In addition, increasing food safety issues is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The foam tray market analysis includes application segment, material segment and geographical landscapes



The foam tray market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food packaging

• Industrial packaging

• Pharmaceutical packaging



By Material

• Polystyrene

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Polyester



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the demand for small sized or single serving packs as one of the prime reasons driving the foam tray market growth during the next few years. Also, growth of biodegradable trays and consolidation of players in the market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our foam tray market covers the following areas:

• Foam tray market sizing

• Foam tray market forecast

• Foam tray market industry analysis



