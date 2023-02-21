The Global Foliar Spray Market is forecast to grow by $2387.73 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Foliar Spray Market 2023-2027

Source: ReportLinker

The analyst has been monitoring the foliar spray market and is forecast to grow by $2387.73 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. Our report on the foliar spray market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420637/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing efficiency of foliar spray products, increasing demand from emerging markets, and reduction in arable land.

The foliar spray market is segmented as below:

By Application

Horticultural crops

Field crops

Others

By Type

Nitrogenous

Potassic

Phosphatic

Others

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing market for fruits and vegetables as one of the prime reasons driving the foliar spray market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers and rise in demand for micronutrient-based liquid fertilizers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the foliar spray market covers the following areas:

Foliar spray market sizing

Foliar spray market forecast

Foliar spray market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading foliar spray market vendors that include Agronutrition, Aries Agro Ltd., Cippy Bio International, Compass Minerals International Inc., EuroChem Group AG, Gardening Know How, Grupa Azoty, Haifa Negev technologies Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., KS Aktiengesellschaft, Murugappa Group, Nutrien Ltd., Prabhat Fertilizer and Chemical Works, Sichuan Shucan Chemical Co. Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, Tribodyn GmbH, UAB Bioenergy LT, Wuhan Lvyin Chemical Co. Ltd., and Yara International ASA. Also, the foliar spray market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420637/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker