NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global food antimicrobial additives market is growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867480/?utm_source=PRN



- The market is mainly driven by its extensive use in the food and beverage sector as preservatives to prevent microbial contamination and rising consumer awareness regarding health-related maladies such as nosocomial infections and others. Also, the added benefits of these additives, such as enhancing the high dimensional stability, heat & chemical resistance, and chemical stability, further boost its usage in the food and beverage industries. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing region in the global market, followed by Europe and North America. The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second-fastest-growing region in the market.

- However stringent environmental regulations like the FDA for antimicrobial additives used directly in processed foods and food-contact substances such as food packaging products and fluctuating raw material costs are few of the factors which are expected to impede the market growth in the forecasted period.



Scope of the Report

The global food antimicrobial additives market has been segmented by category into natural and synthetic. The natural antimicrobial segment can be further bifurcated into organic and conventional. By application, the market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, meat & poultry, dairy-based products, beverages, and others. By geography, segmented includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.



Key Market Trends

Rising usage of antimicrobial additives in baked & confectionery products



The bakery and confectionery sector witnessed an upsurge trend in usage of antimicrobial additives owing to the preservative benefits it offers by resisting the growth of unwanted microorganisms in the processed food as the growth of these microorganisms on untreated particles causes discoloration, unpleasant odors, and polymer degradation issues. Antimicrobial components have different antimicrobial activity against the growth of various spoilage and poisoning microbes including spoilage causing bacteria, yeast, and mold, thus boosting the shelf life of the end product. In addition, some antimicrobial components exhibit an antioxidant effect, for example, cinnamon essential oil, echinacea extract, sourdough and calcium propionate, chamomile essential oil and carvacrol and thymol.



Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing region in the global market



The Asia Pacific is the largest as well as the fastest-growing region in the global food antimicrobial additives market owing to the growing consumer awareness about health-related infections, rapid urbanization and growing population in the region. Countries driving the Asia Pacific region include China, Japan, and India where the sales of food and beverage products are increasing significantly. Also, growing food and beverage industries and the expansion of leading companies in the region has fueled market growth.



Competitive Landscape

The global market for food antimicrobial additives is consolidated, owing to the presence of a few large regional players in the global market. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. Few of the leading players in the market include DuPont de Nemours, Inc, PolyOne Corporation and BioCote Limited to name a few.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867480/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

