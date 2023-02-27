The Global Food Safety Testing Market is forecast to grow by $9,209.62 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Food Safety Testing Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the food safety testing market and is forecast to grow by $9,209.62 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period. Our report on the food safety testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231690/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in involvement of government agencies, growing importance of food safety standards, and rising demand for analytical instruments in food and beverage industries.

The food safety testing market is segmented as below:

By Type

Meat and poultry

Fruits and vegetables

Processed foods

Dairy

Others

By Technology

Rapid

Traditional

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the adoption of advanced robotics for the automation of food safety testing as one of the prime reasons driving the food safety testing market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing applications of microorganisms and rising improvisation and development of testing technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the food safety testing market covers the following areas:

Food safety testing market sizing

Food safety testing market forecast

Food safety testing market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food safety testing market vendors that include ADPEN Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., AsureQuality Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Campden BRI, Cotecna Inspection SA, Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, FoodChain ID Group Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd., and Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH. Also, the food safety testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

