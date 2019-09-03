NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Food Waste Management Market: About this market

This food waste management market analysis considers sales from landfill, recycling, and incineration disposal method. Our analysis also considers the sales of food waste management in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the landfill segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low costs of landfilling will play a significant role in the landfill segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global food waste management market report looks at factors such as growing concern about carbon emissions, conversion of food waste into bio-based products and organic fertilizers, and increasing implementation of regulations and favorable policies. However, increasing risks of fire accidents, high operating and maintenance costs, and the adverse impact of incineration on environment may hamper the growth of the food waste management industry over the forecast period.





Global Food Waste Management Market: Overview

Conversion of food waste into bio-based products and organic fertilizers

The production of bio-based products and organic fertilizers from food waste are feasible solutions for food waste management. Biofuel reduces GHG emissions by replacing fossil fuels for energy generation. Many companies produce bio-based products by utilizing food waste to reduce the adverse impact of GHG emission. .

Further, food-waste also contains high amounts of organic materials and is suitable for making organic fertilizer. Turning food waste into organic fertilizer can minimize waste disposal and helps regain the value of wasted food. This obtained fertilizer can be used efficiently for agricultural process. This will lead to the expansion of the global food waste management market at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period.

Increasing integration of GIS in food waste management

The geographic information system (GIS) is increasingly being used for site selection across the world. GIS is used to analyze various factors such as topography, land use, transportation facilities, and the degree of urbanization, which are compiled to identify landfill sites and potential environmental impacts. Hence, the use of GIS helps in selecting appropriate landfill sites, managing food waste efficiently, without causing environmental damage. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global food waste management market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food waste management manufacturers, that include China Everbright International Ltd., Republic Services , Inc., SUEZ SA, Veolia Environnement SA, Waste management , Inc.

Also, the food waste management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



