Global Foodservice Market: About this market

This foodservice market analysis considers sales from conventional, centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve foodservice systems. Our study also finds the sales of foodservice in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the conventional segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the provision of freshly prepared food and flexible menu options will play a significant role in the conventional segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global foodservice market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for food away from home, growth of fast-food market, rising demand for mobile food service. However, labor shortages in foodservice sector, increasing health concerns, and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the foodservice industry over the forecast period.



Global Foodservice Market: Overview

Rising demand for mobile food service.

The rising popularity of trailers, food trucks, carts, and food stands is driving the mobile foodservice market. These mobile foodservice outlets tend to succeed more compared to conventional restaurants, primarily due to low yearly overhead costs, low initial capital investments, and the rising popularity of street food among the urban young population. Furthermore, mobile foodservice establishments offer better opportunities for expansion of the customer base as well as customization of the menus to cater to a wider target audience. The growing demand for mobile food service will lead to the expansion of the global foodservice market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The emergence of ghost kitchens

There has been a rapid rise in the popularity of delivery-optimized ghost kitchens in recent years. These kitchens produce food for online delivery and contain all the required kitchen equipment as well as facilities for the preparation of meals but have no dining area. With the rising number of online food orders, given the emergence of online food delivery platforms, ghost kitchens have emerged as a key business model in the foodservice industry. As a result, various major foodservice establishments across the globe are focusing on launching ghost kitchens to offer superior customer service while reducing the rent and labor costs involved in the conventional setups. Thus, emergence of ghost kitchens is one of the key trends anticipated to boost the global foodservice market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global foodservice market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading foodservice manufacturers, that include Aramark, Compass Group Plc, Domino's Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald's Corp., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo Group, Starbucks Corp., and YUM! Brands Inc.

Also, the foodservice market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



