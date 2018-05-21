NEW YORK, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frame Grabber Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Advanced Application (Web Inspection, Industrial Camera Manufacturers, Security, Scientific), By End-Use Customers, and Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global frame grabbers market size is projected to reach USD 489.2 million by 2025, according to the new report conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Applications that involve image data rates of more than 120 MB necessitate frame grabber solutions in vision systems. Rising awareness regarding merits of frame grabbers such as high processing capacity and data-rate handling capacity is expected to propel the market.



AIA's CameraLink, which delivers high-speed trigger and control signals to cameras, was the first ever vision-specific digital interface to become the industry standard.CameraLink is capable of transferring image at data rates of up to 850 MB/second over a distance of 10 meters.



Therefore, it has become a dominant interface for camera and frame grabber applications.



Based on advanced applications, the market has been segmented into web inspection, transportation safety and maintenance, scientific, factory automation, industrial camera manufacturer, and security.The web inspection segment dominated the market in 2016 in terms of both revenue and shipment volume.



The growth of the segment can be attributed to surging demand for 10 GigE high-speed web inspection vision applications in various industry verticals.



Furthermore, based on end-use customers, the report has been classified into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), manufacturers, and system integrators.The manufacturer segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 in terms of revenue as well as volume.



However, the system integrator segment is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Growing penetration of service & solution providers in emerging economies of Asia Pacific is anticipated to benefit the overall market.



The key regions reviewed in the report are North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.Europe was at the forefront of the market in 2016 and is estimated to witness a steady growth over the forecast period.



Presence of a larger number of machine vision system manufacturers and rapid technological advancements are contributing to the growth of the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The frame grabbers market is poised to reach more than 975 thousand units by 2025. Frame grabbers are majorly used in advanced applications such as inspection of color print and flat panels

• Spiraling demand for image resolution and rapid frame rates, high bandwidth cameras, and high speed is supplementing the growth of the market

• Industrial camera vision systems are likely to witness increased applications in the artificial intelligence, hyperspectral imaging, and three-dimensional (3D) imaging industrial sectors

• Increasing demand for robotics in factories is driving the adoption of technologies similar to machine vision systems in North American. This, in turn, is creating several growth opportunities for the market

• Some of the key players in the market are ADLINK Technology Inc.; Advantech, Co., Ltd.; Euresys S.A.; ISRA Vision AG; KAYA Instruments; Teledyne DALSA Inc.; and Pleora Technologies Inc.



