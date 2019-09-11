NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Frozen Pizza Market: About this market

This frozen pizza market analysis considers sales from regular frozen pizza, premium frozen pizza, and gourmet frozen pizza. Our analysis also considers the sales of frozen pizza in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the regular frozen pizza segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for low-budget pizza and new product launches will play a significant role in the regular frozen pizza segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global frozen pizza market report looks at factors such as new product launch, increasing mergers and acquisitions, and packaging innovations. However, product recall, increasing obesity and related diseases among the consumers, and challenges in storing frozen food products may hamper the growth of the frozen pizza industry over the forecast period.

Global Frozen Pizza Market: Overview

New product launches

Currently, market vendors are increasingly focusing on new product launches to increase their market share. For instance, Cappello's launched a new line of gluten and grain-free frozen pizza featuring an almond crust and made from cage-free eggs, cassava flour, and other ingredients. Similarly, Caulipower LLC (Caulipower) launched a low-calorie and gluten-free frozen pizza product with a cauliflower crust which is available in different varieties, including Three Cheese and Margherita. Such product launches will increase the number of available options for consumers and consequently fuel the growth of the global frozen pizza market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen pizza

Health-conscious consumers prefer food products and ingredients that do not cause any health issues. Vegan consumers completely avoid animal-based products from their diet. A vegan diet has multiple health benefits like reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and other metabolic disorders as they are rich in folate, magnesium, Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin E. For instance, One Planet Pizza plans to launch vegan frozen pizza which consists of flaxseeds-enriched dough, home-made tomato sauce, and hand-selected toppings. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global frozen pizza market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading frozen pizza manufacturers, that include Amy's Kitchen Inc., Bernatello's Foods, Caulipower LLC, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Nestlé SA, Newman's Own Inc., One Planet Pizza, Orkla ASA, Palermo Villa Inc.

Also, the frozen pizza market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



