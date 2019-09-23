NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frozen Vegetables Market by Product (Asparagus, Broccoli, Green Peas, Mushrooms, Spinach, Corn, Green Beans, and Others), End User (Food Service Industry and Retail Customers), and Distribution Channel (Discounters, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

The global frozen vegetable market was valued at $26,479.0 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $38,845.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025. Deep frozen vegetables are products that can be stored and used over a long period of time. Freezing helps to retain the essential nutrients in vegetables, such as carotenes, which are essential to synthesize vitamin A in the body. In addition, to avoid food wastage, meet the needs of rising population, and keep the food businesses competitive & profitable, preservation of food by freezing is adopted by various food manufacturers.

Increase in demand and consumption of frozen foods in the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific such as India and China has significantly fueled the growth of the global frozen food market. Rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle & food habits further boost the market growth. Moreover, rapid increase in number of large retail chains, including hypermarkets and supermarkets, propels the demand for frozen vegetables. Growth female workforce has increased the dependency on readymade and convenient food products, which in turn increases the demand for frozen vegetables, thereby accelerating the market growth. However, consumer perception about low nutritional content in frozen foods and lack of proper refrigeration facilities in semi-urban & rural areas restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, advancements in freezing technologies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players.



The global frozen vegetable market is segmented based on product, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into asparagus, broccoli, green peas, mushrooms, spinach, corn, green beans, and others. In terms of end user, it is bifurcated into food service industry and retail customers. By distribution channel, it is categorized into discounters, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Aryzta AG, General Mills Inc., Kraft Foods Group Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Europastry S.A., JBS S.A., Kellogg Company, Nestle S.A., and Flower Foods.

The other key market players (not profiled in this report) are Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Ardo N.V., Arena Agroindustrie Alimentari SPA, Bellisio Foods, Inc., Bonduelle SCA, Conagra Foods, Inc., Findus Group., Goya Foods, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, and Iceland Foods Ltd.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the frozen vegetables market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

• In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the types of frozen vegetables.

• Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key players are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Product

o Asparagus

o Broccoli

o Green Peas

o Mushrooms

o Spinach

o Corn

o Green Beans

o Others

• By End User

o Food Service Industry

o Retail Customers

• By Distribution Channel

o Discounters

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Others

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- South Korea

- Japan

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Africa

- Middle East

- South & Central America



