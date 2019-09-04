NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fruit Tea Market: About this market

This fruit tea market analysis considers sales from both conventional fruit tea and organic fruit tea. Our analysis also considers the sales of fruit tea in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the conventional fruit tea segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as affordable and easily accessible fruit tea products will play a significant role in the conventional fruit tea segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global fruit tea market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for premium fruit tea, packaging innovations in the market, growing demand from emerging countries. However, volatility in prices of raw materials, rise in the number of product recalls, and the increasing threat of substitutes may hamper the growth of the fruit tea industry over the forecast period.





Global Fruit Tea Market: Overview

Increasing demand for premium fruit tea

Health-conscious consumers are paying premium prices to purchase specialty tea products such as herbal tea and fruit tea. The increasing demand for a sophisticated lifestyle, customizable options in tea gift sets offered by vendors, and increasing adoption of specialty tea varieties is driving the sales of premium fruit tea products. This will lead to the expansion of the global fruit tea market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Rising focus toward new fruit tea flavors

An emerging trend gaining significant traction in the global fruit tea market is the launch of products with new flavors. Wellness enthusiasts and millennials seek new varieties of fruit tea in terms of flavors. Daily and occasionally tea drinkers are increasingly consuming fruit tea owing to the various health benefits conferred by different botanical ingredients such as herbs, fruits, and nuts. This rising focus towards new fruit tea flavors is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global fruit tea market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fruit tea manufacturers, that include Harney & Sons Fine Teas, R. Twining and Co. Ltd., Tata Global Beverages Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Stash Tea Co.

Also, the fruit tea market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



