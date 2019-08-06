The global full-body scanner market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Full-Body Scanner Market: About this market



This full-body scanner market analysis considers sales from both ground-mounted scanner and vehicle-mounted scanner. Our analysis also considers the sales of the full-body scanner in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the ground-mounted scanner segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing installations at new terminals of prominent airports to accommodate the rising passenger traffic will play a significant role in the ground-mounted scanner segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global full-body scanner market report looks at factors such as increasing global passenger traffic, security concerns in transportation hubs and industrial facilities, stringent security mandates by government authorities. However, the decline in the adoption of full-body scanners due to budget constraints, concerns regarding privacy and health of passengers, bottleneck caused by operational limitations of scanners may hamper the growth of the full-body scanner industry over the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804177/?utm_source=PRN







Global Full-Body Scanner Market: Overview



Security concerns in transportation hubs and industrial facilities



Security is a primary concern for high-value industries such as diamond mining, wherein the traditional methods may prove ineffective or can be regarded as inhumane. This has resulted in an increase in the adoption of full-body scanners for detecting smuggled diamonds, gold, and other valuables on or within the body. These events have contributed to a tense environment and bolstered the demand for full-body scanners as per the custom specifications of facility management, law enforcement, and homeland security agencies. Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global full-body scanner market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.



Integration of Al tools in scanning technologies



Numerous research programs are underway to employ Al capabilities into explosive detection equipment and full-body scanners. An Al-driven solution enables significant augmentation in inspection precision, thus greatly enhancing the overall efficiency. The evolving implementation of Al is anticipated to incorporate airport-level screening in venues that were previously unsafe due to space constraints. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global full-body scanner market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading full-body scanner manufacturers, that include ADANI SYSTEMS Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., QinetiQ Group Plc, Smiths Group Plc, and Westminster Group Plc.



Also, the full-body scanner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804177/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

