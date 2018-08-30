LONDON, August 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Full Body Scanners market is accounted for $199.63 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $527.46 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as the frequently occurring drug trafficking, increasing terrorist activities, authorizations for the installation of full body scanners in North America and Europe. However, unreasonable and violating basic human rights are hampering the market. Full body scanner is an instrument and its main purpose is to scan a body part for security and safety concerns by passing electromagnetic radiations in order to identify objects without physical contact.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4670930







Depending upon Technology, 3D Body Scanners analyses the data of real time object based on its appearance and shape. Its main Purpose is to create a 3D model that share several traits with cameras to collect the information. It works on sending the laser range finder to the distance of a surface by timing the round-trip time of a pulse of light. These scans have a common reference system that aligns the information about surfaces within its field of view. It is widely used by military and healthcare sectors for detecting purpose.







By Geography, North America is expected to be a bench topper by the surpassing other regions during the forecast period due to the desire of conditioning more security and increasing terror threats and attacks followed by Asia pacific region.







Some of the key players in the Full body scanners include Honeywell International Inc, Westminster International Ltd., Tek84 Engineering Group LLC, Smith Group PLC, Rapiscan Systems Limited, OD Security, Nuctech Co Ltd., Millivision Technologies, L-3 Technologies, Inc., Iscon Imaging, Inc., Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc., Braun and Company Ltd, Adani Systems, Inc., 3D Digital Corporation, Creaform Inc, Konica Minolta, 3D Systems, Inc., ShapeGrabber, Faro Technologies, Inc. and Attrasoft, Inc.







Technologies Covered:



• Image Processing and Modeling



• 3D Body Scanners



• Other Technologies







Systems Covered:



• Backscatter Systems



• Millimeter Wave Systems



• Other Systems







Applications Covered:



• Critical Infrastructure



• Transport



• Other Applications







Regions Covered:



• North América



• US



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• Germany



• UK



• Italy



• France



• Spain



• Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Austrália



• New Zealand



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific



• South América



• Argentina



• Brazil



• Chile



• Rest of South America



• Middle East & África



• Saudi Arabia



• UAE



• Qatar



• South África



• Rest of Middle East & Africa







What our report offers:



- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments



- Market share analysis of the top industry players



- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants



- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets



- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)



- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations



- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends



- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments



- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4670930







About Reportbuyer



Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers







For more information:



Sarah Smith



Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com



Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com



Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904



Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

