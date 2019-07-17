NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional Coil Coating Market by Material (Acrylic, Epoxy Resins, Plastisol, Polyvinylidene Fluoride, Polyester, Polyurethane, and PVC/Vinyl), Technology (Liquid Coating and Power Coating), and End User (Construction, Appliances, Automobile Industry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025







The global Functional Coil Coating Market was valued at $651.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $948.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Functional coil coating is a chemical pre-treatment of the metal surface on either one side or both the sides. Base material to produce functional coil coating includes polyester, silicone modified polyester, polyurethane, polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), and plastisol. Polyester is the preferred material in the functional coil coatings due to their properties.



Increase in demand for corrosion-resistant products drives the need for functional coil coatings. Owing to the advantages of functional coil coatings such as higher paint adherence, superior chemical & water resistance, and enhanced aesthetics, the demand for pre-coated metal in the automotive, home appliances, and furniture industries is expected to increase considerably. Functional coatings applied on the surface of steel and aluminum help to increase their durability and provide additional protection against corrosion. However, high cost of the process equipment and consumer propensity toward using the product which does not comprise steel and aluminum restrict the market growth. Conversely, recycling of coating waste and increase in use of organic coating materials are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunity for market expansion.



The global Functional Coil Coating Market is segmented based on material, technology, end use, and region. On the basis of material, the market is classified into acrylic, epoxy resins, plastisol, polyvinylidene fluoride, polyester, polyurethane, and PVC/vinyl. Depending on technology, it is segregated across liquid coating and power coating. According to end use, it is classified into construction, appliances, automobile industry, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major key players operating in the functional coil coatings industry include Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KelCoatings Ltd., Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, and The Chemours Company. Other players operating in this market include Unichem, Lord Corporation, Chemetall Group, and ARCEO Engineering.



• Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

• The study outlines the current trends and future scenario of the Functional Coil Coating Market size from 2018 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

• The key drivers, restraints, and Functional Coil Coating Market opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

• The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.



• By Material

- Acrylic

- Epoxy Resins

- Plastisol

- Polyvinylidene Fluoride

- Polyester

- Polyurethane

- PVC/Vinyl

• By Technology

- Powder Coating

- Liquid Coating



• By End Use

- Construction

- Appliances

- Automobile Industry

- Others

• By Region

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



