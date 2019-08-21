NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Gallbladder Cancer Therapeutics Market: About this market

This gallbladder cancer therapeutics market considers sales from both combination therapy and monotherapy. Our analysis also considers the sales of gallbladder cancer therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the combination therapy segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high therapeutic efficacy of these drugs will play a significant role in the combination therapy segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global gallbladder cancer therapeutics market report looks at factors such as strong incidence of gallbladder cancer in developing countries, rising risk factors for gall bladder cancer, and use of chemotherapy as a therapeutic approach. However, uncertainties in the side effect associated with chemotherapy, lack of diagnostic antigens for gallbladder cancer, and low incidence rate of disease in developed countries may hamper the growth of the global gallbladder cancer therapeutics industry over the forecast period.

Rising risk factors for gallbladder cancer

Rise in the occurrence of cholelithiasis, chronic inflammation, and gall bladder polyps will increase the risk of developing gall bladder cancer, inducing the demand gallbladder cancer therapeutics. The rising availability of financial assistance programs is further helping patients in availing these high-cost treatments. This will lead to the expansion of the global gallbladder cancer therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The advent of targeted therapy

The global gallbladder cancer therapeutics market is witnessing the advent of immunotherapy as a potential therapeutic for the treatment of biliary tract cancer, including gallbladder cancer. The ongoing research in this is expected to facilitate the approval process of this drug. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global gallbladder cancer therapeutics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gallbladder cancer therapeutics manufacturers, that include Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly, and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi.

Also, the gallbladder cancer therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

