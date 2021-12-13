The Global Galvanized Steel Market is Projected to Grow by 57.74 Million Tonnes by 2025, at a CAGR of 3%

Dec 13, 2021, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Galvanized Steel Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The galvanized steel market is poised to grow by 57.74 mn tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period. The report on the galvanized steel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for galvanized steel in industrial applications and an increase in demand from pre-engineered buildings.
The galvanized steel market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
The galvanized steel market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Sheets and strips
- Structures
- Pipes and tubes
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
This study identifies the economic growth in China and India as one of the prime reasons driving the galvanized steel market growth during the next few years.
The report on galvanized steel market covers the following areas:
- Galvanized steel market sizing
- Galvanized steel market forecast
- Galvanized steel market industry analysis
The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading galvanized steel market vendors that include ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO, Tata Steel Ltd., and thyssenkrupp AG.
Also, the galvanized steel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is economic growth in China and India."
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising demand for galvanized steel in industrial applications.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Sheets and strips - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Structures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pipes and tubes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Baosteel Group Corp.
- HBIS Group Co. Ltd.
- JFE Holdings Inc.
- JSW STEEL Ltd.
- Nippon Steel Corp.
- Nucor Corp.
- POSCO
- Tata Steel Ltd.
- thyssenkrupp AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1gbnwa
