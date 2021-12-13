The Global Galvanized Steel Market is Projected to Grow by 57.74 Million Tonnes by 2025, at a CAGR of 3%

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Galvanized Steel Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The galvanized steel market is poised to grow by 57.74 mn tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period. The report on the galvanized steel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for galvanized steel in industrial applications and an increase in demand from pre-engineered buildings.



The galvanized steel market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The galvanized steel market is segmented as below:

By Product

Sheets and strips

Structures

Pipes and tubes

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

This study identifies the economic growth in China and India as one of the prime reasons driving the galvanized steel market growth during the next few years.



The report on galvanized steel market covers the following areas:

Galvanized steel market sizing

Galvanized steel market forecast

Galvanized steel market industry analysis

The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading galvanized steel market vendors that include ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO, Tata Steel Ltd., and thyssenkrupp AG.

Also, the galvanized steel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is economic growth in China and India."



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising demand for galvanized steel in industrial applications.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sheets and strips - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Structures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pipes and tubes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ArcelorMittal SA

Baosteel Group Corp.

HBIS Group Co. Ltd.

JFE Holdings Inc.

JSW STEEL Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corp.

Nucor Corp.

POSCO

Tata Steel Ltd.

thyssenkrupp AG

