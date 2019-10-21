NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -

Global Gambling Market: About this market

This gambling market analysis considers sales from lottery, betting, and casino types. Our study also finds the sales of gambling in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the lottery segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing prize money of lottery games will play a vital role in the lottery segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global gambling market report looks at factors such as liberalization of regulatory frameworks, increasing betting on e-sports, and high penetration of smartphones. However, security and credibility issues associated with online gambling and ban on gambling in many countries may hamper the growth of the gambling industry over the forecast period.

Global Gambling Market: Overview

High penetration of smartphones

The number of smartphone users is expected to cross 3.6 billion by 2023. This smartphone penetration is attributed to the declining average selling price (ASP) of smartphones and developments in communication network infrastructure. Moreover, users are rapidly shifting from desktop to mobile devices for playing casino games. Smartphones are becoming one of the major platforms for online gambling as they provide ease of access to casino games and e-sports betting. This high penetration of smartphones will lead to the expansion of the global gambling market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Use of AI in online gambling

Enterprises across various industries are implementing AI solutions to improve their business processes. Gambling operators are also incorporating AI technology into their online gambling websites to improve user experience. Land-based casino operators are using AI to analyze the risk appetite behavior of the users, find the most lucrative player, and predict the winners and losers during casino games. This helps in deciding to provide incentives and freebies to users. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few significant players, the global gambling market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading gambling manufacturers, that include 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, and William Hill Plc.

Also, the gambling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



