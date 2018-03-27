LONDON, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5360483







The global gaming market size is anticipated to reach USD 171.96 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements in gaming hardware and software are anticipated to accelerate market growth over the next eight years.



Gaming has emerged as one of the most lucrative industries in the entertainment sector, besides the music and film industries. Recent technological advancements, such as virtual reality and augmented reality, have been instrumental in opening up several avenues for market expansion.



The emergence of virtual reality (VR) headsets has significantly impacted the market owing to the immersive gaming experience they offer. Commercialization of VR headsets is on the rise and is increasingly prompting market players to generate VR content to capitalize on the opportunities created by this technology.



Substantial growth in the development of augmented reality (AR) and VR-related products, such as Head Mounted Displays (HMD) and Head-Up Displays (HUD), has remarkably enhanced gaming experience, making it more engaging. The emerging trend of game-based learning is anticipated to boost the adoption of video games in the academia vertical, as it not only helps in improving digital literacy but also facilitates skill development and cognitive growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The mobile segment is projected to gain momentum and exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, owing to increasing smartphone penetration across the globe

• Use of tablet phones for improved viewing and playing experience is further expected to contribute to the growth of the mobile device segment

• The online segment is estimated to witness substantial growth over the next eight years, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2025. This can be attributed to increasing broadband penetration and growing online betting, gambling, and social network gaming

• The Asia Pacific market is expected to gain traction, attaining a market size of USD 86.84 billion by 2025

• Emerging countries such as China, India, and South Korea are offering lucrative growth opportunities for market augmentation, which can be partly attributed to growing smartphone and Internet penetration in these countries

• Prominent players dominating the global gaming market include Tencent Holdings Limited, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, and Sony Corporation



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5360483



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-gaming-market-size-is-anticipated-to-reach-usd-17196-billion-by-2025-300620387.html