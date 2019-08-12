NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market: About this market

This garden and lawn tools market analysis considers sales from both the segments, including residential and commercial. Our analysis also considers the sales of garden and lawn tools in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the residential segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the expansion of garden and lawn spaces by homeowners will play a significant role in the residential segment to maintain its market position. Also, our garden and lawn tools market report look at factors such as the increasing number of product launches, expansion activities of end-users, and the presence of government initiatives that promote gardening. However, the rising preference for pre-used and rented garden and lawn tools, potential hazards associated with garden and lawn tools, and rising demand for artificial grass may hamper the growth of the garden and lawn tools industry over the forecast period.

Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market: Overview

Increasing number of product launches



Vendors are focusing on attracting end-users by providing cost-saving benefits and introducing new variants of garden and lawn tools. They are integrating additional features in their products, which, in turn, is driving the demand and expanding the market share. This demand for new garden and lawn tools will lead to the expansion of the global garden and lawn tools market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for smart gardening



End-users are increasingly adopting smart gardening as it simplifies the gardening activities and ensures on-time maintenance. Smart gardening incorporates smart devices that send alerts to end-users to add nutrients and water to the plants and obtain data related to weather. The adoption of smart garden and lawn tools is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global garden and lawn tools market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading garden and lawn tools manufacturers, that include ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and The Toro Co.



Also, the garden and lawn tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

