NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Garlic Market: About this market

This garlic market analysis considers sales from both hardneck garlic and softneck garlic types. Our study also finds the sales of garlic in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the hardneck garlic segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as variety of complex flavors such as musky and hot and spicy will play a significant role in the hardneck garlic segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global garlic market report looks at factors such as increasing awareness about health benefits of garlic, rise in online sales, and growing demand for organic garlic. However, risk of diseases in garlic plants, availability of substitutes, and distribution challenges may hamper the growth of the garlic industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831849/?utm_source=PRN

Global Garlic Market: Overview

Increasing awareness about health benefits of garlic

Consumption of garlic as a food ingredient or extract prevents sickness and boost the immune system. The presence of active compounds in garlic reduces high blood pressure and prevents strokes and heart attacks. It also helps improve cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of heart disease. Moreover, the antioxidants in garlic help prevent dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Therefore, growing consumer awareness about these health benefits will lead to the expansion of the global garlic market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for black garlic

The demand for black garlic is increasing, particularly among restaurants and hotels operating in the US. Black garlic is a type of aged garlic formed by maillard reaction, which is a chemical reaction between reducing sugars and amino acids that gives garlic its distinctive flavor in a concentrated form. It is rich in amino acids and contains the same amount of allicin and double the number of antioxidants compared with white garlic. Since black garlic is water-soluble, the nutrients in it are also readily absorbed by the human body. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global garlic market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading garlic manufacturers, that include Filaree Garlic Farm, Fuente el Pino, Jinxiang Infarm Fruits & Vegetables Co. Ltd., John Boy Farms, Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd., South West Garlic Farm, The Garlic Co., The Garlic Farm, Tooley Garlic, and Yafod International Ltd.

Also, the garlic market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831849/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

