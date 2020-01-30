NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global gene therapy market is projected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2024 from USD 3.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period. The high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, availability of reimbursement, and the launch of new products are the major factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, the strong product pipeline of market players is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the coming years. However, the high cost of treatment is expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



Neurological diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the gene therapy market, by indication, in 2018

Based on indication, the market is segmented into neurological diseases, cancer, hepatological diseases, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and other indications.The neurological diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018.



This can be attributed to the increasing number of gene therapy products being approved for the treatment of neurological diseases and the high market penetration of oligonucleotide-based gene therapies.



Viral vectors segment to register the highest growth in the gene therapy market during the forecast period

The gene therapy market, by vector, has been segmented into viral and non-viral vectors.In 2018, the non-viral vectors segment accounted for the largest share of this market.



However, the viral vectors segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing demand for CAR T-based gene therapies and the rising incidence of cancer.



North America will continue to dominate the gene therapy market during the forecast period

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the gene therapy market, followed by Europe.



Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, high healthcare expenditure, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the presence of major market players in the region are driving market growth in North America.



