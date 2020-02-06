NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Gene Therapy Market by Vector Type (Viral Vector and Non-viral Vector), Gene Type (Antigen, Cytokine, Tumor Suppressor, Suicide, Deficiency, Growth Factors, Receptors, and Others), and Application (Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Disease, and Other Diseases): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



The global gene therapy market was valued at $393.35 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $6,205.85 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 34.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Gene therapy is a technique that involves the delivery of nucleic acid polymers into a patient's cells as a drug to treat diseases. It fixes a genetic problem at its source. The process involves modifying the protein either to change the genetic expression or to correct a mutation. The emergence of this technology meets the rise in needs for better diagnostics and targeted therapy tools. For instance, genetic engineering can be used to modify physical appearance, metabolism, physical capabilities, and mental abilities such as memory and intelligence. In addition, it is also used for infertility treatment. Gene therapy offers a ray of hope for patients, who either have no treatment options or show no benefits with drugs currently available. The ongoing success has strongly supported upcoming researches and has carved ways for enhancement of gene therapy.

Recently, a new technique has been developed, where new genes are introduced into the body to help fight against cancer cells. Gene therapies are regarded as a potential revolution in the health sciences and pharmaceutical fields. The number of clinical trials investigating gene therapies is on an increase, despite the limited number of products that have successfully reached the market. In addition, benefits of gene therapy over conventional cancer therapies and increase in government support fuel the growth of the gene therapy market.

The gene therapy market is a widely expanding field in the pharmaceutical industry with new opportunities. This has piqued the interests of venture capitalists to explore this market and its commercial potential. Major factors that drive the growth of this market include high demands for DNA vaccines to treat genetic diseases, targeted drug delivery, and high incidence of genetic disorders. However, the stringent regulatory approval process for gene therapy and the high costs of gene therapy drugs are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in the pipeline developments for gene therapy market are expected to provide lucrative opportunity during the forecast period.

The global gene therapy market is segmented based on vector type, gene type, application, and geography. Based on vector type, it is categorized into viral vector and non-viral vector. Viral vector is further segmented into retroviruses, lentiviruses, adenoviruses, adeno associated virus, herpes simplex virus, poxvirus, vaccinia virus, and others. Non-viral vector is further categorized into naked/plasmid vectors, gene gun, electroporation, lipofection, and others. Based on gene type, the market is classified into antigen, cytokine, tumor suppressor, suicide, deficiency, growth factors, receptors, and others. Based on application, the market is divided into oncological disorders, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, infectious disease, and other diseases. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

• The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

• In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Vector Type

• Viral vector

o Retroviruses

o Lentiviruses

o Adenoviruses

o Adeno Associated Virus

o Herpes Simplex Virus

o Poxvirus

o Vaccinia Virus

o Others

• Non-viral vector

o Naked/Plasmid Vectors

o Gene Gun

o Electroporation

o Lipofection

o Others



By Gene Type

• Antigen

• Cytokine

• Tumor Suppressor

• Suicide

• Deficiency

• Growth factors

• Receptors

• Others



By Application

• Oncological Disorders

• Rare Diseases

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Neurological Disorders

• Infectious disease

• Other Diseases



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA



KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc.

• Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

• Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.

• Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

• Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

• Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

• Arbutus Biopharma Corporation,

• Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

• AveXis, Inc.

• Bluebird Bio, Inc.

• Celgene Corporation

• CRISPR Therapeutics AG

• Editas Medicine, Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

• Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Novartis AG

• REGENXBIO Inc.

• Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

• Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

• Uniqure N. V.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc



The other players of the gene therapy market include (companies not profiled in the report):

• Amgen

• Epeius Biotechnologies

• Sanofi

• Juno Therapeutics

• Advantagene



