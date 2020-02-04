The Global General Lighting Market is expected to grow by USD 30.5 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global General Lighting Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global general lighting market and it is poised to grow by USD 30.5 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global general lighting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by declining manufacturing cost of LEDs. In addition, growing number of households and urbanization is anticipated to boost the growth of the global general lighting market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global general lighting market is segmented as below:

Product

• LED lighting

• Traditional lighting



Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Outdoor

• Industrial

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global general lighting market growth

This study identifies growing number of households and urbanization as the prime reasons driving the global general lighting market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global general lighting market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global general lighting market, including some of the vendors such as Acuity Brands Inc., Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC, Cree Inc., Dialight Plc, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Signify NV.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



