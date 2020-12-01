The Global Genome Editing Market is expected to grow by $ 4.8 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Genome Editing Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the genome editing market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.8 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Our reports on genome editing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing applications of genome editing and the increasing demand for genetically edited crops. In addition, increasing applications of genome editing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The genome editing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The genome editing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Academic institute and research laboratories

• CROs



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies an increase in human genomics research as one of the prime reasons driving the genome editing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our genome editing market covers the following areas:

• Genome editing market sizing

• Genome editing market forecast

• Genome editing market industry analysis



