Manufacturing execution system market to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2025



the global geographic information systems (GIS) market size is expected to grow from USD 8.1 billion in 2020 to USD 14.5 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2025. The key factors driving the growth of the GIS industry are the development of smart cities and urbanization, integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, and growing adoption of GIS solutions in the transportation sector. However, geospatial data barriers and high costs associated with GIS solutions pose a major restraining factor for the growth of this market.



GIS software to hold the largest share during the forecast period

GIS software provides functions and tools to store, retrieve, manage, display, and analyze all types of geographic and spatial data related to positions of objects on earth.GIS software allows users to create interactive queries, analyze the spatial information, and visualize the result for analysis.



Increasing use of GIS software in urban planning, disaster management, transport management, and smart city development has contributed to market growth. Whereas, the growing adoption of GIS in precision agriculture and rising focus on transportation modeling are expected to have excellent opportunities for market growth.



Location-based services function is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Location-based service (LBS) is the ability for a GIS to point out the accurate location of a user using a mobile device they are carrying or their position in certain localities.LBS is an emerging technology that provides real-time spatial information via mobile and field devices.



Internet GIS and mobile GIS are important LBS applications, as they provide accurate positioning and real-time information via mobile-networked environments. The rapid evolution of smart mobile devices, availability of fast wireless internet connection and cloud computing, the application of LBS function is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



The market for the transportation sector is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The GIS market for the transportation sector is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.GIS is becoming used extensively in transportation applications such as transportation planning, highway maintenance, traffic modeling, accident analysis, route planning, and environmental assessment of road schemes.



Construction of roadways and highways requires accurate land-based information for their planning and construction.A GIS helps transportation planners in collecting and analyzing geospatial information for planning, engineering and construction of highways and roadways.



In addition, GIS offers integration of various data types of information such as spatial and non-spatial data required for highway and roadway construction.



North America is expected to hold the largest size during the forecast period

North America region is expected to hold the largest share of the GIS market during the forecast period.In North America, GIS technologies are used extensively in applications such as construction, agriculture, transportation and utilities.



Increasing demand for location-based services and high penetration of GIS in building information modeling, real-time traffic data, precision farming, utility management and environmental monitoring is expected to drive the growth of the GIS market during the forecast period. The government sector is one of the significant adopters of GIS technologies in the North America region.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 55%, Tier 2 = 20%, and Tier 3 = 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 75%, Managers = 25%

• By Region: North America = 10%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 40%, and RoW = 30%



Major players involved in the GIS market include Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Trimble Inc. (US), Pitney Bowes Inc. (US), Autodesk Inc. (US), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Maxar Technologies Inc. (US), Caliper Corporation (US), and Bentley Systems, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The research report on the global GIS market covers the market based on offering, function, industry, and geography.The market has been segmented based on offering into hardware, software and services.



Further, the hardware market is sub-segmented int GIS collectors, imaging sensors, LiDAR, total stations, GNSS/GPS antennas, The software market segment includes desktop GIS, server GIS, developer GIS, mobile GIS, remote sensing software. Further, the GIS market has been segmented based on function into mapping, surveying, telematics and navigation, and location-based services.

Based on the industry, the GIS market has been segmented into agriculture, oil & gas, architecture, engineering & construction, transportation, utilities, mining, government, healthcare, retail, and others (marine, education, and forestry). The report covers four major geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report segments the GIS market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size, as well as that of the subsegments across different offerings, functions, industries, and regions.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities



