This glass curtain wall market analysis considers sales from commercial, residential, and public end-users. Our analysis also considers the sales of glass curtain wall in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the commercial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growth in the commercial construction market will play a significant role in the commercial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global glass curtain wall market report looks at factors such as the increasing number of skyscrapers, the growing construction market, and rise in urbanization in APAC. However, high cost of glass curtain walls, low adoption in developing countries, and availability of low-cost substitutes may hamper the growth of the glass curtain wall industry over the forecast period.



Global Glass Curtain Wall Market: Overview



Increasing number of skyscrapers



There is an increase in the demand for modern architecture and the rise in urbanization due to improved lifestyles and growing shift of people to metropolitan cities. This is leading to a surge in the number of skyscrapers across the world. Glass curtain walls can be used on the exterior of a building, where they can be used as a projector for promotional purposes in high-end skyscrapers. Moreover, the glass in the curtain wall used in a skyscraper helps to reduce energy costs. Such benefits of using glass curtain wall in skyscrapers will lead to the expansion of the global glass curtain wall market at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for unitized glass curtain walls



Glass curtain walls are classified into stick systems and unitized systems. Unitized systems are gaining prominence over stick systems as they do not require additional installation and labor costs in assembling the large units of glass curtain wall onsite. Almost 70% of the components are assembled in the factory itself and involves quicker installation, minimizes the need for manpower onsite, and enables parallel internal work. The optimized design and easy installation of unitized glass curtain walls is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global glass curtain wall market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass curtain wall manufacturers, that include AGC Inc., Avic Sanxin Co. Ltd., Central Glass Facade Works Sdn Bhd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, G.James Group, Guardian Industries LLC, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Permasteelisa SpA, Vitro SAB de CV, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.



Also, the glass curtain wall market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



