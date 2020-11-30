The Global Glass Curtain Wall Market is expected to grow by $ 14.08 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period
Global Glass Curtain Wall Market 2020-2024
Nov 30, 2020, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the glass curtain wall market and it is poised to grow by $ 14.08 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on glass curtain wall market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of skyscrapers and rise in urbanization in APAC. In addition, increasing number of skyscrapers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The glass curtain wall market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes
The glass curtain wall market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Commercial
• Public
• Residential
By Geographical Landscapes
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• MEA
• South America
This study identifies the growing construction market as one of the prime reasons driving the glass curtain wall market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our glass curtain wall market covers the following areas:
• Glass curtain wall market sizing
• Glass curtain wall market forecast
• Glass curtain wall market industry analysis
