NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Glass Filled Nylon Market: About this market

This glass filled nylon market analysis considers sales from automotive, industrial, electrical and electronics, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of glass filled nylon in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the automotive segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as superior properties of glass filled nylon such as high creep resistance and high tensile strength will play a significant role in the automotive segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global glass filled nylon market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for glass-filled nylon from automotive manufacturers, superior properties of glass -filled nylon over ordinary nylon, and growing demand for polyamide 6. However, volatility in global crude oil prices, drawbacks of using glass-filled nylon, and availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the glass filled nylon industry over the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05811973/?utm_source=PRN







Global Glass Filled Nylon Market: Overview

Growing demand for polyamide 6

Polyamide 6 or glass-filled nylon 6 is known for its superior properties, such as improved surface appearance, reduced tensile strength and stiffness, low moisture absorption, and high resistance to oils, bases, fungi, and several solvents. It is a major type of glass filled nylon used in automotive applications, due to properties such as high rigidity, high mechanical strength, a high degree of hardness and toughness, and high creep strength. The demand for this type of glass-filled nylon will lead to the expansion of the global glass filled nylon market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for glass filled nylon in electrical and electronics applications

Glass-filled nylon is used to manufacture electrical and electronic components. Owing to its electrical properties such as di-electric strength and insulation resistance along with its mechanical properties such as toughness, low emission, fatigue resistance, flame-retardant characteristics, glass-filled nylon is preferred in large quantities. This type of nylon is also used in the form of specialty plastics in consumer electronic goods like DVD systems, mobile phone, personal computers, and TV sets. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global glass filled nylon market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass filled nylon manufacturers, that include Arkema SA, Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM NV.

Also, the glass filled nylon market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05811973/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

