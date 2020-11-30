The Global Glue Laminated Timber Market is expected to grow by $ 1.57 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the glue laminated timber market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.57 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on glue laminated timber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501608/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in real estate and construction industry and increasing demand for durable wood flooring. In addition, growth in real estate and construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The glue laminated timber market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The glue laminated timber market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for sustainable building materials as one of the prime reasons driving the glue laminated timber market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our glue laminated timber market covers the following areas:

• Glue laminated timber market sizing

• Glue laminated timber market forecast

• Glue laminated timber market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501608/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

