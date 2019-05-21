NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluten-Free Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bakery Products, Dairy/Dairy Alternatives, Meat/Meat Alternatives), By Distribution (Grocery Stores, Mass Merchandiser), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025







The global gluten-free products market size is projected to reach USD 32.39 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% Rising cases of lifestyle-related diseases has favored the market growth. Increasing instances of chronic and non-communicable diseases leading to disability or death have also bolstered the demand for gluten-free products. Furthermore, major focus of manufacturers on various parameters including production of foods with less saturated fat coupled with efficient labelling solutions has driven the demand for gluten-free products.



Another important factor favoring market growth is the increasing incidences of Irresistible Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and celiac diseases. U.S. is one of the major consumers of gluten-free products because, on an average, one of every 133 people suffer from celiac disease, and 1 in 56 experience similar symptoms. In addition, majority of the patients are misdiagnosed for the disease, which is causing the development of such disorders faster. This is likely to drive the demand for the gluten-free products in the country. However, the market growth is restrained by various factors, such as the lack of awareness about the celiac disease.



North America was the dominant consumer market in 2018 and held a share of 53.0% of the overall market. The region is home to major food brands and companies with extensive distribution networks that provide a wide array of commodities. Moreover, rising awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free eatables is likely to boost the market growth. Favorable regulatory framework and initiatives to promote a gluten-free diet by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and subsidy allocations are anticipated to boost the market in North America over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Bakery products emerged as the largest segment in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period

• In terms of distribution, independent natural or health food store segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the coming years

• Rising consumer disposable incomes and awareness about organic and natural foods are likely to aid the segment

• APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region from 2019 to 2025 due to factors, such as increasing internet penetration, growing e-commerce sector, and favorable demographics

• Australia is among the most lucrative markets in APAC owing to regulations by the Australian government favoring the initialization of start-ups in the food & beverage industry

• Key companies in the gluten-free products market include Boulder Brands, Inc.; General Mills, Inc.; The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.; The Kraft Heinz Company; Kellogg's Company; Hero Group AG; and Big Oz Industries Ltd.

• Some of the major competitive strategies undertaken by the market participants include mergers & acquisitions and product innovation



