Gold Nanoparticles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Medical & Dentistry, Electronics, Catalysis), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

The global gold nanoparticles market size is expected to reach USD 6.33 billion by 2025, as per a new report. It is projected to register a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from various end-use industries, high demand for nanotechnology induced diagnostics and treatments in healthcare industry, and technological advancements are anticipated to propel the market.



North America led the market in the previous years and is expected to witness growth in near future as well owing to the increasing R&D investments by nanotechnology organizations and universities. Furthermore, growing medical diagnostics domain is also projected to contributing to the regional market growth.



Electronics segment is expected to grow impressively in the forthcoming years owing to rising demand for consumer electronics, compact storage devices, and high usage of nanotechnology in photovoltaic cells. Hence, such growing niche applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the gold nanoparticles market during the forecast period.



Growing awareness for metal nanomaterials essentially for diagnosis and treatment of tumor cells is trending in the market.Additionally, efforts for R&D and innovations in gold nanoparticles domain is yet another trend witnessed in the market.



Use of gold nanoparticles as nanorods has opened new growth avenues for the detecting cancerous tumors and improved biological imaging.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• North America is anticipated to lead the gold nanoparticles market, owing to high demand for nanotech products in medical diagnostics, nanoparticles in detecting cancer, and growing R&D activities

• Rise in favorable government initiatives across the developing Asia Pacific economies, such as India and China is facilitating healthy FDI flow in chemical domain, thereby strengthening the regional markets

• Medical and dentistry segment accounted for USD 784 million in 2018 and is expected to lead the market with a CAGR of 11.8% by 2025 due to increasing application of nanomaterials in diagnostics, therapeutics, and medical imaging

• Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% by 2025 since it is emerging as an electronics manufacturing hub especially from economies, such as Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea

• Increasing efforts by manufacturers for innovations in nanotechnology, increasing scope of application, and high demand from electronics segment are few opportunities observed, thereby driving the market in near future



