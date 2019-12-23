NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Grape Juice Market: About this market

This grape juice market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of grape juice in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as easy availability of products and expansion of hypermarkets and supermarkets will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global grape juice market report looks at factors such as growth in global online retail, increase in export of green grapes, and health benefits of grape juice. However, stringent regulations on grape juice, climatic conditions and other requirements for grape production, and competition among established vendors and from the unorganized sector may hamper the growth of the grape juice industry over the forecast period.



Global Grape Juice Market: Overview

Health benefits of grape juice

Green grapes and dark red or purple grapes are consumed in forms like fresh juice, preserved juice, and mixed juice as they are a rich source of antioxidants such as flavonoids and resveratrol. The consumption of grape juice helps the body in fighting free radicals and prevents cell damage caused by oxidative stress. They reduce the risk of blood clots and help in maintaining healthy blood pressure. Thus, the health benefits of grape juice will lead to the expansion of the global grape juice market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Increasing focus on organic and non-GM products

Increased awareness among consumers about the health benefits of organic products will also increase the demand for grape juice produced from organically grown grapes. Organic products contain fewer pesticides, have no preservatives, and are produced with an eye on sustainability. Farmers are using the technology of genetic modification to improve both crop variety and yield. 100% GRAPE JUICE and 100% White Grape Juice offered by Welch Foods Inc. contain no sugar and are produced from non-GM grapes. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global grape juice market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading grape juice manufacturers, that include Dabur India Ltd., G Patritti & Co. Pty Ltd., Kedem Food Products, Langer Juice Co. Inc., Nestlé SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Old Orchard Brands LLC, PepsiCo Inc., The J. M. Smucker Co., and Welch Foods Inc.

Also, the grape juice market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



