NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 -- Graphene Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Electronics, Composites, Energy), By Product (Graphene Nanoplatelets, Graphene Oxide), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



The global graphene market size is expected to reach USD 552.3 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 38.0% over the forecast period. Growing demand for smart consumer electronics is anticipated to fuel the market over the forecast period.



New product launches and rising consumption of consumer goods in emerging markets of China, India, and Thailand is expected to positively affect the market.Incorporation of innovative technologies in electronic goods manufactured in Japan and China is expected to drive the electronics market.



The government of China has made high investments in research and development of graphene nanoplatelets and increased their production volumes largely.



The industry witnesses presence of numerous startups that are focusing primarily on research and development to understand the full potential of graphene. For instance, Graphenea, a Spain based company, is engaged in developing and supplying graphene oxide to various research groups and large multinationals for their product development efforts.



The product is still in its trial phase of development and has not been commercialized to its full potential in most of the application areas. There have been continuous efforts for research and development to enhance the quality of the materials produced and develop superior graphene nanoplatelets and oxide films.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Electronics application is expected to witness a CAGR of 38.4%, in terms of revenue, from 2017 to 2025

• Graphene oxide is expected to witness considerable CAGR of over 47.0%, in terms of volume, from 2018 to 2025 on account of its low cost and wide application scope

• Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the years to come on account of government initiatives to promote the manufacturing sector and rapidly growing end-use industries

• Partnerships and collaborations are some of the key market strategies adopted by companies and research institutes. Significant efforts are being witnessed toward lowering the cost of manufacturing

• In November 2017, Directa Plus S.p.A collaborated with Iterchimica S.r.l. for the development of a graphene-enhanced asphalt additive. In February 2017, Grafoid, Inc. announced the development of GPURE Membrane Platform for industrial markets.



