The Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Projects Remarkable Growth with an Estimated $141.37 Billion Increase by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graphics processing unit (GPU) market is set for remarkable expansion, with a projected growth of USD 141.37 billion during the period 2022-2027.

This rapid growth is driven by several key factors, including the increasing demand for advanced gaming and virtual reality (VR) experiences, a rising need for visual effects (VFX) in the media and entertainment industry, and the growing adoption of GPUs in automotive applications.

Market Segmentation

The GPU market is segmented based on type, application, and geographical landscape:

By Type

Integrated GPUs Discrete GPUs

By Application

Computers Tablets and smartphones Television Gaming consoles

By Geographical Landscape

APAC North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa

Key Drivers and Trends

One of the primary drivers of market growth is the surge in demand for high-performance computing (HPC). As industries increasingly rely on advanced computing capabilities, the demand for GPUs is expected to soar. Additionally, the growing emphasis on cloud computing and data centers, as well as the expanding adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, are set to drive substantial demand in the market.

Key Players

The global GPU market boasts a diverse range of key players, including:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Arm Ltd.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Galaxy Microsystems Ltd.

Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd.

Imagination Technologies Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Zotac Technology Ltd.

