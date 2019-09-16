The global gravure printing inks market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Gravure Printing Inks Market: About this market

Gravure printing inks are low-viscosity inks usually formulated using volatile solvents. These inks are generally used for printing high-quality images and fine lines. This gravure printing inks market analysis considers sales from various applications such as packaging, publication, furniture, and others including wallpapers, greetings, textiles and wrapping papers across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the packaging segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for attractive packaging labels will play a significant role in the packaging segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global gravure printing inks market report looks at factors such as the growth of the packaging industry, advantages of gravure printing, and growth of furniture industry. However, growing market for digital printing, declining growth of paper and pulp industry, and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the gravure printing inks industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815160/?utm_source=PRN



Global Gravure Printing Inks Market: Overview

Advantages of gravure printing

Gravure printing is used for printing a large volume of prints with high quality and at high printing speeds. Gravure printing reduces the printing time as the ink dries quickly. Although the initial printing cylinder set up cost is high, these cylinders are extremely durable and, thus, require minimum maintenance throughout their operational life. In addition, the gravure printing process is automated and, thus, the associated labor cost is lower than the other printing processes. Also, gravure printing is best suited for porous substrates, which creates detailed prints on applications, such as magazine covers. Such advantages of gravure printing will lead to the expansion of the global gravure printing inks market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Development of water-based gravure printing inks

Gravure printing inks are mainly solvent-based, the solvents have VOCs that raise environmental concerns. Therefore, research and development activities are being carried out by companies to shift to water-based inks. New emulsions, resins, and water suspensions are being developed for fabricating water-based gravure printing inks. These inks are intended for use in all types of substrates, including cardboard and different grades of papers. Major industry players, including Flint and DIC, have launched a few water-based gravure printing inks over the past few years. Growing technological advances in the industry have helped in developing new-generation water-based gravure printing inks designed to improve printing quality, consistency, and flexibility. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global gravure printing inks market is fairly concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of a few leading gravure printing inks manufacturers, that include Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg Co. Ltd., DIC Corp., Flint Group, InkTec Co. Ltd., SAKATA INX Corp., Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, T&K TOKA Co. Ltd., Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg Co.Ltd., Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd., and Wikoff Color Corp.

Also, the gravure printing inks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815160/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

