The Global Green Data Center Market is expected to grow by $ 44.92 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period

Global Green Data Center Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the green data center market and it is poised to grow by $ 44.92 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on green data center market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



https://www.reportlinker.com/p0655231/?utm_source=PRN



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in carbon emission by data center and growing construction of containerized and modular facilities. In addition, increase in carbon emission by data center is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The green data center market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The green data center market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT infrastructure

• Power solutions

• General construction

• Cooling solutions

• Monitoring and management



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the need for energy-efficient infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the green data center market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our green data center market covers the following areas:

• Green data center market sizing

• Green data center market forecast

• Green data center market industry analysis





