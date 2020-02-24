The Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market is expected to grow by USD 17.49 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global greenhouse horticulture market and it is poised to grow by USD 17.49 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on global greenhouse horticulture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improvements in co2 extraction technologies for greenhouses.In addition, increased urban demand driving horticultural production is anticipated to boost the growth of the global greenhouse horticulture market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global greenhouse horticulture market is segmented as below:



Product:

Plastic

Glass



Application:

Edibles

Ornamental



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global greenhouse horticulture market growth

This study identifies increased urban demand driving horticultural production as the prime reasons driving the global greenhouse horticulture market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global greenhouse horticulture market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global greenhouse horticulture market, including some of the vendors such as Certhon, Dalsem, Industries Harnois Inc., Netafim Ltd., Priva Holding BV, Richel Group, Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV, Rough Brothers Inc., Top Greenhouses Ltd. and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





