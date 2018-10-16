The Global Halal Cosmetics And Personal Care Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.55% during the period 2018-2022

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care



Halal beauty products mean any cosmetics or personal care products that match the requirements as per Islamic laws. Halal products are mostly used by the Muslim population.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.55% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global halal cosmetics and personal care market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of halal cosmetics and personal care through online and offline channels.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, global halal cosmetics and personal care market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Amara Cosmetics

• Ivy Beauty Corporation

• Martha Tilaar Group

• PT Paragon Technology and Innovation

• Total Beauty Network

• WiproEL



Market driver

• Improved standardization and certifications

Market challenge

• Presence of counterfeit products

Market trend

• Changing marketing strategies

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



