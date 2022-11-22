The Global Halal Food Market is expected to grow by $427.68 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Halal Food Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the halal food market and it is poised to grow by $427.68 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. Our report on the halal food market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumer expenditure on halal food, expansion of halal food production facilities, and strong distribution network between halal food manufacturers and retailers.

The halal food market is segmented as below:

By Product

Halal MPS

Halal BCC

Halal FVN

Halal beverages

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

APAC

Middle East and Africa

and Europe

South America

North America

This study identifies the growth of the organized retail sector as one of the prime reasons driving the halal food market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of blockchain in the halal food market and a wide assortment of specialty products under the halal food category will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the halal food market covers the following areas:

Halal food market sizing

Halal food market forecast

Halal food market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading halal food market vendors that include Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Flying Trade Group Plc, Johnsonville LLC, Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nema Food Inc., Nestle SA, Prairie Halal Foods, QL Foods Sdn Bhd, Raj Foods Ltd., Ramly Food Processing, Tahira Foods Ltd., Tesco Plc, The American Halal Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Cargill Inc., and Glanbia Plc. Also, the halal food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

