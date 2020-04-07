The Global Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to grow by $ 12.25 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 62% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Hand Sanitizer Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the hand sanitizer market and it is poised to grow by $ 12.25 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 62% during the forecast period. Our reports on hand sanitizer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure, product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, and innovative packaging ideas. In addition, growing popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hand sanitizer market analysis include product segments, end-user segment, and geographic landscapes.



The hand sanitizer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Gel

• Foam

• Spray

• Wipes



By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential

• Institutional



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies introduction of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the hand sanitizer market growth during the next few years. introduction of new products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our hand sanitizer market covers the following areas:

• Hand Sanitizer Market sizing

• Hand Sanitizer Market forecast

• Hand Sanitizer Market industry analysis





