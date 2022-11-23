NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare equipment leasing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.55% during 2022-2027.







MARKET OUTLOOK



The demand in the market is mainly driven by rising chronic diseases with a growing patient population, increased number of diagnostic and surgical procedures, high cost of healthcare equipment, rapid advancements in healthcare, an increasing number of hospitals & diagnostic centers, and others. However, the growing demand for refurbished equipment, the risk of healthcare equipment obsolescence, and the availability of multiple procuring options might hinder the growth of the global market.



Healthcare equipment leasing involves making an agreement by the lessee with the lessor wherein the lessor allows the lessee to utilize the equipment for a particular period in exchange for lease rentals. Leasing companies can also provide finance for expensive healthcare equipment such as X-ray machines, MRI machines, and ventilators without investing huge capital. The equipment obtained can be returned to the lessor or purchased at the prevailing market price at the end of the lease tenure. Purchasing healthcare equipment can be costly, so leasing will help medical centers procure healthcare equipment through leasing and acquiring up-to-date equipment. The significant benefits of the healthcare equipment leasing market include low initial costs, liberty to upgrade, saving time and money, affordable and quality services, flexible terms, tax benefits, and reduced maintenance and repair costs.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES



Growing Number of Medical Imaging and Surgical Procedures in Healthcare Facilities



â€¢ The rising number of medical imaging procedures is drastically increasing the demand for leasing medical imaging equipment by the providers. Ultrasound is likely to be the most used medical imaging procedure, with around 180 million procedures. X-rays are also performed frequently, with over one billion dental X-rays alone being performed yearly. With the growing number of diagnostic facilities, such as in the U.S., there are 10,116 diagnostic imaging centers and more than 7,000 standalone imaging centers as of 2022, which is growing the need for leasing imaging equipment boosting the healthcare equipment leasing market growth. Also, globally, a staggering 310 million major surgeries are performed each year, of which around 40 to 50 million occur in the U.S. and 20 million in Europe. Most performed surgeries include that related to cardiovascular disorders, cataracts, pregnancies, cancers, and others. Thus, the need for surgical instruments to perform the surgeries is increasing and contributing to the increasing demand for leasing.



Need for High Capital and Associated Procurement Costs with Healthcare equipment.



â€¢ According to Modern Healthcare, healthcare equipment and supplies accounted for the most significant spike in healthcare expenditure. Hospitals are spending USD 93 billion every year on the lifecycle costs of healthcare equipment. After passing the Affordable Care Act in the last decade, much attention has been given to reducing healthcare costs while improving the overall quality of care. However, with the growing cost of technologically advanced healthcare equipment, equipment costs are increasing rapidly. Also, healthcare facilities that lack adequate funds and require healthcare equipment to manage the high volume of incoming patients are likely to lease the equipment needed contributing to the healthcare equipment leasing market.



Technological Advancements of Healthcare Equipment in the Healthcare Industry



â€¢ Five key areas of technology revolutionizing healthcare are artificial intelligence, wearables, virtual reality & augmented reality, the internet of things, and 3D printing. The demand for such equipment is increasing, with significant technological advancements incorporated into healthcare equipment. However, these come with a high burden of expenses. Hence, the healthcare equipment leasing market is helping to ensure cost-effective access to the latest and best healthcare technologies without a significant upfront investment. With the growing adoption of leasing, advanced healthcare technology can spread rapidly and benefit patient quality care.



Low- And Middle-Income Countries Witnessing the Ease of Leasing Healthcare Equipment



â€¢ LMICs account for about 90% of the global burden of diseases, while only 12% of global spending is on health. Moreover, many total health spending in developing countries is made from the pocket. In such countries, access to quality-assured healthcare equipment became challenging, resulting in inaccurate or delayed diagnosis and ineffective treatment, impacting patient safety. Therefore, healthcare facilities highly focus on procuring equipment from imports or in-house manufacturing companies. With a significant number of imports happening, LMICs have the required healthcare equipment. However, due to the cost restraint, the healthcare centers rely on leasing companies to obtain the necessary equipment, which is a major growth driver for the healthcare equipment leasing market.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



INSIGHTS BY EQUIPMENT



The global healthcare equipment leasing market is segmented by medical imaging equipment, surgical & therapeutic equipment, patient monitoring, laboratory equipment, and durable medical & storage/transport under the equipment segment. Medical imaging equipment accounts for the highest share of 30.57% in the global industry and is expected to reach USD 21.76 billion by 2027. The medical imaging equipment includes leasing healthcare equipment used for imaging and diagnosis, such as X-rays, CT-scanners, MRI, ultrasound, PET/SPECT, and others.



The demand for healthcare equipment across various categories is growing drastically, thereby raising the need for leasing for multiple applications. With the growing number of surgical procedures and technologically advanced surgical equipment rising, the need for leasing the tools required for performing a wide variety of surgeries for patients. Also, advances in minimally invasive surgeries are growing at a robust speed across the world.



Segmentation by Equipment



â€¢ Medical Imaging Equipment

â€¢ Surgical & Therapeutic Equipment

â€¢ Patient Monitoring Equipment

â€¢ Laboratory Equipment

â€¢ Durable Medical & Storage/Transport



INSIGHTS BY LEASE TYPE



The industry on the basics of lease type is divided into a new and used equipment lease. In 2021, new healthcare equipment accounted for the highest share of 78.42% in the global healthcare equipment leasing market. There has been continuous scientific and technological progress in the healthcare sector, and to maintain a competitive level, it is necessary to invest in new equipment. Leasing has been an excellent solution for overcoming the financial challenges of acquiring new healthcare equipment.



Healthcare equipment leasing has become an emerging phenomenon for small to medium-sized companies. For start-ups, leasing has been the only way to open the doors before the funding runs out, especially in the case of many expensive items required to run the company. Healthcare equipment leasing for new and used ones can be one of the most cost-effective ways to procure required items.



Segmentation by Lease



â€¢ New Equipment Lease

â€¢ Used Equipment Lease



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The end-user global healthcare equipment leasing market includes hospitals, radiology/medical imaging centers, clinics & physician offices, clinical & research laboratories, and others. Hospitals account for the highest share of 38.58% in the global healthcare equipment leasing market and are growing at a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period. Diagnostics are the primary screening method in hospitals, which are the first point of contact for any infection and disease. The rising number of people with various infectious diseases encourages physicians in hospitals to use diagnostic imaging equipment, thereby increasing their demand.



Segmentation by End-User



â€¢ Hospitals

â€¢ Radiology/Medical Imaging Centers

â€¢ Clinics & Physician Offices

â€¢ Clinical & Research Laboratories

â€¢ Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America accounted for the highest revenue share of the global healthcare equipment leasing market in 2021. The growth is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing number of imaging and surgical procedures, the high cost of healthcare equipment, a large base of leasing providers for healthcare equipment, and technological advancements in the healthcare industry. In 2021, the U.S. accounted for 90.27% of the North American market share. The prevalence of chronic illnesses among the population and the growing hospitalization rates have increased the imaging and diagnostic equipment utilized in healthcare settings.



Europe has the second largest revenue share, with major countries contributing to its share, including Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, and Spain. However, APAC will likely be the fastest-growing region in the global healthcare equipment leasing market during the forecast period. In 2021, Latin America and Middle East & Africa accounted for minimal shares in the worldwide healthcare equipment leasing market.



Segmentation by Geography



â€¢ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

â€¢ Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

â€¢ APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o The Philippines

o Malaysia

o Vietnam

o Indonesia

o Thailand

â€¢ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

â€¢ Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o UAE



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The competitive picture in the healthcare equipment leasing market is intensifying due to the rapidly changing technological environment in the healthcare industry. Vendors operating the market are pursuing various strategies to provide the impetus for growth over the next few years. Collaboration, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, product launches, and various other strategies are adopted by the market players.



The global healthcare equipment leasing market is likely to get high dynamic with the presence of major global, regional, and a handful of local vendors offering leasing services. Vendors contributing to a major share in the global healthcare equipment leasing market include De Lage Landen International B.V., G.E. Capital, Oak Leasing, Rotech Healthcare, and Siemens Financial Services. Other players that contributed to a significant share in the global industry are Advantage+, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, C Cube Advance Technologies, Complete Leasing Solutions, CSI Leasing, First American Healthcare Finance, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, GRENKE, Insight Financial Services, Madison Capital LLC, Med One Group, Meridian Group International, MRI Depot, National Funding, Oak Leasing, and many others.



Key Vendors

â€¢ General Electric Company

â€¢ Koninklijke Philips N.V.

â€¢ Siemens Financial Services

â€¢ De Lage Landen International B.V.

â€¢ Oak Leasing

â€¢ Rotech Healthcare



Other Prominent Vendors

â€¢ Advantage+

â€¢ BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

â€¢ C Cube Advance Technologies

â€¢ CMS Funding

â€¢ Complete Leasing Solutions

â€¢ CSI Leasing

â€¢ Excedr

â€¢ First American Healthcare Finance

â€¢ First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company

â€¢ GreatAmerica Financial Services

â€¢ GRENKE

â€¢ Henry Schein

â€¢ Insight Financial Services (IFS)

â€¢ Intuitive Surgical

â€¢ JA Mitsui Leasing

â€¢ Madison Capital

â€¢ McKesson

â€¢ Med One Group

â€¢ Meridian Group International

â€¢ MRI Depot

â€¢ National Equipment Leasing Company

â€¢ National Funding

â€¢ North Star Leasing

â€¢ Olympus

â€¢ ORIX

â€¢ Prudential Leasing

â€¢ SLR Investment

â€¢ Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF)

â€¢ Stryker

â€¢ TimePayment

â€¢ TD Bank

â€¢ Trust Capital

â€¢ Univest Capital

â€¢ Wells Fargo



Recent Key Developments In The Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Are:



â€¢ In February 2022, First Horizon and Toronto-Dominion Bank signed an agreement for T.D. to acquire First Horizon in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately USD 13.0 billion. This strategy helped the company establish a secure position in the industry.

â€¢ In February 2020, Wells Fargo & Company established a vendor financing arrangement with Siemens Healthineers, providing hospitals and health systems across the United States with competitive, comprehensive financing choices.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the healthcare equipment leasing market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global healthcare equipment leasing market?

3. Who are the key players in the global healthcare equipment leasing market?

4. What is healthcare equipment leasing?

5. What are some of the latest trends that will shape the future of the healthcare equipment leasing market?

6. Which region has the highest healthcare equipment leasing market share globally?



