The Global Healthcare Interoperability Solution Market is forecast to grow by $3330.16 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.51% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Healthcare Interoperability Solution Market 2023-2027

Source: ReportLinker

The analyst has been monitoring the healthcare interoperability solution market and is forecast to grow by $3330.16 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.51% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare interoperability solution market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424912/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of EHRs, growing number of acquisitions and partnerships, and increased spending on healthcare infrastructure.

The healthcare interoperability solution market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud based

By Type

Structural

Semantic

Foundational

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the growing digitization of healthcare industry as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare interoperability solution market growth during the next few years. Also, government initiatives supporting healthcare interoperability solution and growing consolidation in healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the healthcare interoperability solution market covers the following areas:

Healthcare interoperability solution market sizing

Healthcare interoperability solution market forecast

Healthcare interoperability solution market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare interoperability solution market vendors that include ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., Cerner Corp., Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc., Epic Systems Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Infor Inc., iNTERFACEWARE Inc., InterSystems Corp., Jitterbit Inc., Lyniate, Medical Information Technology Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Onyx Technology, Orion Health, OSP, Virtusa Corp., ViSolve Inc., Wipro Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Also, the healthcare interoperability solution market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424912/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker