NEW YORK, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare middleware market projected to grow at a CAGR of 10%.

The global healthcare middleware market is expected to reach USD 3.07 billion by 2023 from USD 1.90 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10%. Increasing utilization of smart devices, the availability of big data in healthcare, increasing need for data interoperability, and growing investments to overcome healthcare interoperability issues are the key drivers of the global healthcare middleware market. However, data security concerns related to hosting data on the cloud and concerns regarding inaccurate & inconsistent data are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



The clinical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the healthcare middleware market is segmented into clinical, financial, and operational and administrative applications.The clinical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Middleware solutions help in auto-verification of the clinical data and reanalyzing the data for accurate results.Moreover, these tools have the ability to track laboratory performance metrics.



These benefits are fueling the adoption of middleware solutions in clinical laboratories.



In 2018, the on-premise segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market

On the basis of deployment model, the healthcare middleware market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid models.In 2018, the on-premise models segment is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare middleware market.



This can majorly be attributed to the fact that on-premise models are more customizable than the other two deployment models.



Asia to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe.However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The high growth rate of the region is attributed to factors such as the growing focus of market players on emerging Asian countries, emergence of big data in healthcare, and increasing spending on IT infrastructure by healthcare providers.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%; Tier 2 - 42%; Tier 3 - 28%

• By Designation: C-level- 25%; D-level- 45%; Others- 30%

• By Region: North America-38%; Europe-32%; Asia -24%; Rest of the World-6%



List of companies profiled in the report

• Corepoint Health (US)

• Cerner Corporation (US)

• Epic Systems Corporation (US)

• Fujitsu (Japan)

• IBM Corporation (US)

• InterSystems Corporation (US)

• Oracle Corporation (US)

• Microsoft Corporation (US)

• Orion Health (New Zealand)

• Red Hat (US)

• Software AG (Germany)

• TIBCO Software (US)

• Ascom (Switzerland)

• Informatica (US)

• Zoeticx, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

The report provides an overview of the healthcare middleware market.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as type, application, deployment model, end user, and region.



Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall healthcare middleware market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape better and gain insights to position their businesses and help companies make suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information regarding key market drivers and opportunities.



