The Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market size is expected to reach $7.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 21.17% CAGR during the forecast period.

Predictive analytics is a type of data analytics which makes predictions about the future outcomes on the basis of historical data and analytics techniques like machine learning and statistical modeling. Predictive analytics helps in generating future insights with a significant precision degree. Predictive analytics provides healthcare decision-makers the chance for ideal future results. Based on decision optimization technology, these capacities allow users not only to recommend the best course of action for patients or suppliers but also to compare multiple "what if" scenarios to evaluate the effect of selecting one action over another.



The global healthcare predictive analytics market is anticipated to experience tremendous development due to public initiatives aimed at increasing EHR implementation, increasing venture capital investments, increasing pressure to reduce healthcare expenditure and improving patient results. The main key such as rising healthcare expenses; curbing fraudulent allegations, optimizing supplier networks, operating costs; increasing competition, increasing membership needs are convincing healthcare payers to adopt analytics solutions.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Operations Management, Financial Analytics, Population Health and Clinical. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Healthcare Payers, Healthcare and Others. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Key companies profiled in the report Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Inc., Medeanalytics, Inc., Unitedhealth Group, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc. and Health Fidelity, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Operations Management



• Financial Analytics



• Population Health and



• Clinical



By End User



• Healthcare Payers



• Healthcare Providers



• Others



By Component



• Hardware



• Software



• Services



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.



• Cerner Corporation



• IBM Corporation



• Information Builders, Inc.



• MedeAnalytics, Inc.



• UnitedHealth Group, Inc.



• Oracle Corporation



• Microsoft Corporation



• Verisk Analytics, Inc.



• Health Fidelity, Inc.



