The global healthcare service robots market was valued to be $462.3 million in 2019 and is anticipated to witness an impressive double-digit growth rate, to reach $2.82 billion by 2025

Market Segmentation



• Application – Disinfectant robots, Humanoid Robots, Mobile Hospital Logistics Robots

• Product- Robotic Systems, and Instruments & Consumables (Navigation Control, Customizable equipment, disinfectant solutions)

• Technology- Sensors, LIDAR & SONAR, and Cameras

• Utility – Single Purpose, and Multi-Purpose



Regional Segmentation



• North America- U.S. and Canada

• Europe- Germany, U.K, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, Singapore and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Control of Hospital Acquired Infection

• Decreasing Nurse to Patient Population

• Robots lending a hand during Covid-19 outbreak

• Funding in Developed Nations



Market Challenges



• Minimal Healthcare Budget Allocation in Developing Countries

• Procurement of Expensive Service Robots for Hospital Infrastructure Lies a Major Challenge

• Ethical Constraints Over Usage of Service Robots



Market Opportunities



• Integration of AI and Advanced Technologies into the Healthcare Service Robots



Key Companies Profiled



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the various healthcare service robots available in the market?

• What is the current market size and future potential of these technologies?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global healthcare service robots market?

• How is COVID-19 pandemic pushing companies into developing professional service robots?

• What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending a major share of their research and development (R&D) investments?

• Who are the leading players holding dominating shares in the global healthcare service robots market, currently?

• What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of global healthcare service robots market, to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

• How are various governments transforming their investment strategies toward strengthening and supporting healthcare service robots for various applications?

• What is the current revenue contribution of different application types and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

• What is the current revenue contribution of different utility types and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

• What is the current revenue contribution of different product types and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

• What is the current revenue contribution of different technology types and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

• Which countries contribute to the major share of current demand and which countries hold significant scope for expansion for business activities, by players of the global healthcare service robots market?



Overview on the Global Healthcare Service Robots Market



Global healthcare service robots market is currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape.There is rising investment in development of healthcare infrastructure, focus toward control of hospital-acquired infections, and deployment of healthcare service robots during the novel coronavirus pandemic.



Thus, this is leading to potential growth opportunities for the healthcare service robots market.Moreover, there is an extensive entry of leading medical device players, and software companies into the healthcare space.



These companies are integrating their expertise in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, and sensors among others into the robotic systems. All these predominant factors have led to a significant rise in sales of healthcare service robots systems across the globe.



Global Healthcare Service Robots Market Forecast



The global healthcare service robots market was valued to be $462.3 million in 2019 and is anticipated to witness an impressive double-digit growth rate, to reach $2.82 billion by 2025. The industry is growing multifold owing to the rising investment in development of healthcare infrastructure, focus toward control of hospital-acquired infections, and deployment of healthcare service robots during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Healthcare service domain is also currently exploring the potential of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, and sensors among others into the robotic systems. Hence, it is anticipated that these trends will have a significant impact on healthcare service robots market in the next five years, and the market will grow multifold.



Competitive Landscape



The global healthcare service robots is dominated by a plethora robotic companies that can be categorized as manufacturers of robotic systems, and industrial robots such as collaborative robots or cobots. Companies are continuously collaborating with research and medical institutions to expand the service robot space.



In the last five years (January 2016-June 2020), the market witnessed approximately 59 notable key developments.These included 33 product launches, and enhancements 20 synergistic activities, 2 mergers, and acquisitions, 4 funding activities, among others.



Most of the companies are significantly undertaking new product development to not only expand their global footprint and offerings in a bid to consolidate the marketplace. Therefore, new offerings constitute the dominant contributors' strategies.



The key players contributing to the global healthcare service robots market are Xenex Disinfection Services, The UBTECH, Sanbot (QIHAN Technology), UVD Robots (Blue Ocean Robotics), InTouch Health, SoftBank Robotics, Universal Robots A/S, ST Engineering (Aethon), Double Robotics, and UVD Robots, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• U.K.

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Singapore

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



