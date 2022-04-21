The Global Hearing Implants Market to Grow at a Considerable CAGR of 7.38% During the Study Period (2018-26), Assesses DelveInsight

The surge in demand for hearing aids implants amongst children and the growing prevalence of patients that are deaf or are suffering from other types of hearing issues are some of the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Hearing Implants market.

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by DelveInsight, " Hearing Implants Market Insight , the global Hearing Implants market is expected to witness remarkable growth owing to the rising incidence of hearing disorders, technological advancements observed in hearing implants, rising patient preference for minimally invasive procedures, and the significant increase of the geriatric population pertaining to Hearing Implants. This report will provide an in-depth market understanding of Hearing Implants, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Hearing Implants market.

Key Takeaways from the Hearing Implants Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, APAC is anticipated to dominate the global Hearing Implants market during the forecast period.

The leading Hearing Implant companies with various implanted hearing aids products in development, such as MED-EL Medical Electronics., Sonova, Demant A/S, Medtronic, Cochlear Limited, Envoy Medical., Ototronix, TODOC Co., Ltd. , and others, are currently working in the Hearing Implants market.

, and others, are currently working in the Hearing Implants market. On April 7, 2022 , Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Of India suggested Cochlear Limited ( Sydney ) , a global leader in making hearing aids, to set up a manufacturing base in India , this will attract a huge market for domestic sales as well as export opportunities to other countries.

, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Of India suggested , a global leader in making hearing aids, to set up a manufacturing base in , this will attract a huge market for domestic sales as well as export opportunities to other countries. On January 11, 2022 , Cochlear Limited obtained the Food and Drug Administration for Cochlear Nucleus implant for the treatment of patients suffering from unilateral hearing loss (UHL)/single-sided deafness (SSD).

, obtained the for for the treatment of patients suffering from unilateral hearing loss (UHL)/single-sided deafness (SSD). In June 2021 , Oticon Medical announced FDA Premarket Approval for Neuro Cochlear Implant System to Treat Severe to Profound Hearing Loss.

Medical announced FDA Premarket Approval for Neuro Cochlear Implant System to Treat Severe to Profound Hearing Loss. In March 2021 , Cochlear received FDA clearance for Baha 6 Max , the industry's smallest 55 dB sound processor with direct android streaming.

, received FDA clearance for , the industry's smallest 55 dB sound processor with direct android streaming. On May 21, 2020 , Cochlear Americans received approval from the FDA to lower the age of cochlear implantation from 12 months to 9 months for children with bilateral, profound sensorineural hearing loss.

, Cochlear Americans received approval from the FDA to lower the age of cochlear implantation from 12 months to 9 months for children with bilateral, profound sensorineural hearing loss. In July 2020 , Cochlear received FDA approval for three new products in its arena of hearing technology solutions. The approved products are Kanso® 2 Sound Processor, Nucleus® 7 Sound Processor for Nucleus 22 Implant recipients, and Custom Sound® Pro fitting software.

, received FDA approval for three new products in its arena of hearing technology solutions. The approved products are On July 22, 2019 , FDA approved MED-EL USA's Cochlear Implants for Single-Sided Deafness and Asymmetric Hearing Loss.

, FDA approved for Single-Sided Deafness and Asymmetric Hearing Loss. Therefore, owing to the numerous product development activities in the Hearing Implants domain, there will be significant growth in the Hearing Implants market during the forecast period.

Interested in knowing how the Hearing Implants market will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of the Hearing Implants Market Report

Hearing Implants

Hearing Implants are known as electronic devices that can be surgically placed in the ear to prevent hearing loss and deafness. Hearing implants are implanted in the inner part of the ear of patients that suffer from mild to severe deafness. Hearing loss is generally of two types that are conductive and sensorineural. When hearing aids cannot fulfill the purpose of enabling a person to listen, hearing implants can be used. They are fitted in the person's ear for surgical purposes and comprise an electrode array, transmitter, speech processor, and microphone. The implanted hearing device tends to transform the sound vibrations into signals that can electrically stimulate the nerves. The signals are then sent to the auditory nerve, allowing the person to recognize the sounds and hear them clearly. Although the implant is not capable of restoring the hearing capabilities, it allows the individual in order to interpret and understand the sounds. The hearing implant devices are effective, widely accepted, and are a long-term solution.

Hearing Implants Market Insights

Geographically, the global Hearing Implants market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of the fastest Hearing Implants market growth, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in terms of CAGR and would continue to present great opportunities for revenue generation in the Hearing Implants market during the forecast period. This fast growth of the Hearing Implants market can be ascribed to the presence of a large geriatric population base, a growing patient population associated with hearing disorders. Furthermore, the rising demand for minimally invasive techniques in the region might also lead to an increase in the adoption of hearing implants which may further drive the demand for Hearing Implants in the region. In addition to the factors mentioned above, the growth observed in the insurance and funding schemes along with the technological upgradations and the rising prevalence of hearing disorders amongst children in the region is also contributing to the regional Hearing Implants market growth in APAC. However, the superiority in revenue generation would be accounted for the North America Hearing Implants market.

Want to understand why APAC would register faster growth in the global Hearing Implants market? Click to get a snapshot of the Hearing Implants Market Analysis

Hearing Implants Market Dynamics

Hearing Implants are in high demand right now due to the growing prevalence of hearing loss among the global population, where hearing aids are ineffective. Furthermore, increased exposure to high-intensity sound, which may result in hearing impairments and hearing loss, will increase the demand for Hearing Implants. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of age-related hearing loss is a driving force in the Hearing Implants market. The factors mentioned above will thus contribute to the global Hearing Implants market growth over the forecasted period.

However, certain factors, such as the stringent regulatory approval process for devices and the high cost of implants and surgical procedures, are likely to hinder the growth of the hearing implants market.

Moreover, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the healthcare sector. Hospitals around the world were getting filled with patients that demand urgent care, owing to which many hospitals were running out of resources. Millions of elective surgeries were being postponed or canceled to reallocate the resources for managing COVID-19 patients. This has also negatively affected the medical devices sector. There was a lesser demand observed for hearing implants. The COVID-19 pandemic had shifted the major focus of the healthcare system towards COVID-19, and as a part of the COVID-19 restrictions, a large number of surgeries had to be canceled in many parts of the world, which led to a decline in the global cochlear implant market in 2020. However, as the restrictions are being eased in most parts of the world, the Hearing Implants market is anticipated to recover and continue at its normal pace from the year 2022 onwards.

Get a sneak peek at the Hearing Implants market dynamics @ Hearing Implants Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Hearing Implants Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Types of Hearing Implants - Cochlear Implants, Middle Ear Implants, Bone Conduction Implants, and Auditory Brainstem Implants

Cochlear Implants, Middle Ear Implants, Bone Conduction Implants, and Auditory Brainstem Implants Market Segmentation By Processor - Behind The Ear Processor and Body-Worn Processor

Behind The Ear Processor and Body-Worn Processor Market Segmentation By Application - Conductive Hearing Loss, Mixed Hearing Loss, and Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss, Mixed Hearing Loss, and Sensorineural Hearing Loss Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Ent Clinics, and Others

Hospitals, Ent Clinics, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

- , , , and Rest of World Key Hearing Implant Companies - MED-EL Medical Electronics., Sonova, Demant A/S, Medtronic, Cochlear Limited, Envoy Medical., Ototronix, TODOC Co., Ltd., among others

MED-EL Medical Electronics., Sonova, Demant A/S, Medtronic, Cochlear Limited, Envoy Medical., Ototronix, TODOC Co., Ltd., among others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Hearing Implants market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

Which MedTech key players in the Hearing Implants market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Hearing Implants Companies

Table of Contents

1 Hearing Implants Market Report Introduction 2 Hearing Implants Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Hearing Implants Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Hearing Implants Market 7 Hearing Implants Market Layout 8 Hearing Implants Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Hearing Implants Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

Learn more about hearing aid implant surgery @ Implants for Hearing Loss

Related Reports

Hearing Aid Devices Market

Hearing Aid Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Hearing Aid Devices companies involved, such as Amplifon, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc., Sonova, Demant A/S, audifon GmbH & Co. KG, GN Store Nord A/S, among others.

Hearing Aid Adjustment System Market

Hearing Aid Adjustment System Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Hearing Aid Adjustment System companies involved, such as INVENTIS SRL, Natus Medical Incorporated, Frye Electronics, Inc, among others.

Hearing Screening Devices Market

Hearing Screening Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Hearing Screening Devices companies involved, such as Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Amplivox Limited, Otodynamics Ltd., Inventis srl, among others.

Bone Anchored Hearing Systems Market

Bone Anchored Hearing Systems Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Bone Anchored Hearing Systems companies involved, such as Bernafon AG, Cochlear Ltd., GN ReSound, Natus Medical Incorporated, among others.

Age-related Hearing Loss Market

Age-related Hearing Loss Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Age-related Hearing Loss companies involved, such as Advanced Bionics, Cochlear, MED-EL GmbH, among others.

ENT Handheld Instrument Market

ENT Handheld Instrument Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ENT Handheld Instrument companies involved, such as Integra Lifesciences, Stryker, Medtronic, SPIGGLE & THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, Olympus, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Emphysema Market

Emphysema Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key Emphysema companies such as Sangamo Therapeutics, University of Cambridge, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Cryptococcosis Market

Cryptococcosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Cryptococcosis companies involved such as Matinas Biopharma, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Hypertrophic Scar Market

Hypertrophic Scar Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Hypertrophic Scar companies involved such as Henry Ford Health System, Gladerma, Phio Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Noonan Syndrome Market

Noonan Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Noonan Syndrome companies in the domain.

Plasmacytoma Market

Plasmacytoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Plasmacytoma companies in the domain.

Related Healthcare Blogs

Age-related Hearing Loss Market

Herediatry Deafness Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP