The global heart transplantation therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

Global Heart Transplantation Therapeutics Market: About this market

This heart transplantation therapeutics market analysis considers sales from immunosuppressants and supplementary medications products. Our study also finds the sales of heart transplantation therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the immunosuppressants segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as mechanism of actions (MoA) of these drugs to treat and prevent organ rejection will play a significant role in the immunosuppressants segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global heart transplantation therapeutics market report looks at factors such as rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and heart failures, availability of drugs in multiple dosage forms, and high dependency of immunosuppressants for heart transplantation. However, adverse effects of immunosuppressants, demand-supply imbalance for organ transplantation, and long-term complications associated with heart transplantation may hamper the growth of the heart transplantation therapeutics industry over the forecast period.

Global Heart Transplantation Therapeutics Market: Overview

High dependency on immunosuppressants for heart transplantation

Various advances in surgical techniques, especially organ transplants and the prevalence of severe coronary artery disease and dilated cardiomyopathy are leading to an increase in the need for heart transplantation surgeries. However, heart transplantation can lead to several types of heart transplant rejection such as acute cellular rejection, acute antibody rejection, and coronary artery vasculopathy chronic rejection. This is driving the need for heart transplantation therapeutics to prevent transplant rejection. Immunosuppressants are used to prevsent transplant rejection caused by immune system. Thus, the high dependency on immunosuppressants for heart transplantation will lead to the expansion of the global heart transplantation therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Advent of techniques for organ transplantation

The number of heart transplantation procedures is substantially high, especially in developed countries, due to the high prevalence of risk factors for heart impairment. Currently, the market is witnessing rapid development in the field of regenerative therapies, such as cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue engineering, which also involve the development of heart and/or other organs. The introduction of novel approaches for heart regeneration and transplantation is one of the key heart transplantation therapeutics market trends. Organ printing is a modern technology, which is a layer-by-layer additive robotic bio-fabrication of 3D functional living macro tissues and organ constructs using tissue spheroids as building blocks. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global heart transplantation therapeutics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading heart transplantation therapeutics manufacturers, that include AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S.

Also, the heart transplantation therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



